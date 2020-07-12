A Nebraska man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his stepmother in rural Custer County.

Trenton R. Esch, 44, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. and booked into the Dawson County Jail following the shooting death of Crystal Esch, 62, at her home, a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said Sunday. Esch was arrested at his home in Broken Bow following a brief standoff, the spokesman said.

Crystal Esch was pronounced dead at her home north of Broken Bow. Court records in Custer County show that Crystal Esch had a valid protection order against her stepson.

Trenton Esch had at least twice been convicted of violating protection orders obtained by his stepmother.

