Boys Town National Research Hospital is notifying current and former patients and employees of a data breach, according to a release from the hospital.
To date, Boys Town has not received any reports that personal information has been misused.
On May 23, Boys Town became aware of unusual activity relating to an employee email account, according to the release. Boys Town said it launched an investigation to determine what may have happened and what information may have been affected. The investigation determined that an unknown individual had access to the email account on May 23.
Boys Town said it reviewed the email account to identify what personal information was stored within the account. On or about July 3, Boys Town said it confirmed the personal information that may have been accessible as a result of the incident and the identities of the people relating to the personal information.
Boys Town said it is notifying those potentially affected. A call center to answer questions from those who might be affected by this incident also has been set up at 1-855-686-9425 (toll-free), Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
