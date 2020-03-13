The youth who at age 12 participated in a fatal Miller Park robbery is now accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in South Dakota.

Jarrell Milton, 17, was indicted earlier this month by a grand jury on suspicion of second-degree rape of a 17-year-old in Lake County, South Dakota. He is being charged as an adult but is being held in a juvenile facility outside of Lake County.

Second-degree rape is defined as sexual penetration “through the use of force, coercion or threats of immediate and great bodily harm,” according to South Dakota law. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison.

According to court documents, the alleged assault occurred Feb. 21. Milton was taken into custody Feb. 25 by the Madison Police Department in South Dakota. He initially was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual contact without consent by the Lake County Attorney’s Office. The grand jury indictment was returned March 4.

When Milton was 12 years old, he was ordered to a group home and probation for his involvement in a June 2015 fatal shooting with his older brother and another teen.

Jamymell Ray, 31, was fatally shot and Charles Fisher, 30, was wounded by the teens, who intended to rob them of marijuana during a planned purchase.

Because of his age, Milton was charged in juvenile court. He was carrying a .45-caliber handgun with a silver top and an extended magazine, Fisher told police.

Milton’s brother Jamar Milton, then 17, was charged as an adult with first-degree murder. He was found guilty and sentenced to 58 to 82 years in prison. Officials said he fired the shot that killed Ray.

Shuntayvious Primes-Willis, then 15, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and felony weapon use and is serving a sentence of 30 to 50 years.

While Jarrell Milton started his treatment successfully, things quickly turned rocky. He was ordered to go to Boys Town in November 2015. He was doing well in school and was taking part in psychological treatment, according to court documents.

A juvenile court judge told Milton in September 2016 that he should stay at Boys Town rather than move back into his mother’s home. In July 2017, that same judge ordered Milton back to his mother’s home as long as he followed several conditions of probation.

By January 2018, Milton was not obeying his curfew or electronic monitoring and twice had tested positive for alcohol, according to court documents. The next month, another judge ordered Milton to an out-of-home placement in a volatile hearing that was disrupted when Milton and his mother stormed out of the courtroom.

He was placed again at Boys Town until last April, when he ran away and was found two weeks later in South Dakota.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email