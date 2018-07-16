The death of a 57-year-old man, whose body was found at 6754 N. 35th St. on Sunday, has been ruled a homicide.
Fredrick J. Green’s body was found at the house after police received a call to go to the address. The call came in at 1:39 p.m.
Green’s death is Omaha’s 16th homicide of the year.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.