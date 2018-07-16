The death of a 57-year-old man, whose body was found at 6754 N. 35th St. on Sunday, has been ruled a homicide.

Fredrick J. Green’s body was found at the house after police received a call to go to the address. The call came in at 1:39 p.m.

Green’s death is Omaha’s 16th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

