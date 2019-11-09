A body was found in an open field near Clarinda, Iowa, shortly before noon Saturday, the Page County Sheriff's Office reported.

The sheriff was notified about 11:45 a.m. that the body was discovered about 1 mile north of Clarinda, a town of 5,400 people about 60 miles southeast of Omaha. The county medical examiner and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were both called to the scene.

The body was sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny for autopsy.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer declined to release additional information — including the age and sex of the victim — pending completion of the autopsy.

sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186,

twitter.com/SteveLiewer

