Bellevue police say the body found in a park over the weekend is that of an Omaha teen.
The body of Matthew A. Brenden, 19, was found in Faulkland Park, 8700 S. 48th St., on Sunday morning.
"Detectives do not believe Matthew died of natural causes," police said in a statement Monday night.
No additional information was released by police. Brenden's death remains under investigation.
