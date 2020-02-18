THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 900 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AT 905 AM CST, A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EMPLOYEE OBSERVED MINOR
FLOODING NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BRIDGE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER. WATER
WAS OUT OF THE BANKS NEAR THE BRIDGE. THIS WAS LIKELY DUE TO ICE
ACTION ALONG THE RIVER. PERSONS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR
RIVER LEVELS CLOSELY FOR FUTURE FLUCTUATIONS, AND BE PREPARED TO
TAKE ACTION.
* FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN
DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
Caril Ann Fugate was 14 and boyfriend Charles Starkweather was 19 when he murdered 11 people in 1957-58. Fugate, who now goes by Caril Ann Clair, was also convicted of murder and served 17 years in prison, but she maintained she was innocent.
Caril Ann Fugate was 14 and boyfriend Charles Starkweather was 19 when he murdered 11 people in 1957-58. Fugate, who now goes by Caril Ann Clair, was also convicted of murder and served 17 years in prison, but she maintained she was innocent.
LINCOLN — More than 60 years after she accompanied Charles Starkweather on his murderous spree, Caril Ann Fugate was denied a pardon on Tuesday.
The Board of Pardons, which consists of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen, voted unanimously and without comment to deny the request from Fugate, now 76 and using her married name, Caril Ann Clair.
Clair, who lives in Hillsdale, Michigan, was convicted as an accomplice of Starkweather, who murdered 11 people from November 1957 through January 1958. At the time, Clair, then 14, was the youngest female ever to be tried for first-degree murder.
It was one of the most sensational murder sprees in American history and has been the subject of several books, movies and songs since.
Clair has always maintained her innocence and says she was convicted because of false testimony from Starkweather, who had been her boyfriend until shortly before he began his infamous spree.
She said she was abducted and terrorized by Starkweather into following his orders. Starkweather, Clair maintains, told her his gang was holding her family hostage and they would be killed unless she complied. In reality, her mother, stepfather and baby half-sister had already been killed, and Starkweather, a 19-year-old high school drop out and garbage man, had hidden the bodies.
Clair, whose supporters included family members of some of Starkweather's victims, has said she wanted a pardon to remove the "terrible burden" of being thought to have willingly assisted in the murders. She served 17 years in prison before being paroled in 1976.
At least one family member of a victim attended the Tuesday meeting to oppose the pardon, which is an official act of forgiveness, and not a declaration of innocence.
Peterson did say that Clair's request for alleviating the burden of being labeled a murderer was “beyond the scope “ of what a pardon could accomplish.
“That’s not the role of the Pardons board,” Peterson said.
Around Lincoln and across Nebraska, there are plenty of people who believe that Clair was guilty and should still be in prison.
One former prosecutor, Paul Douglas, told The World-Herald before he died that Clair had plenty of chances to escape but didn’t. Plus, he said, she had to know that her family was dead because the pockets of a coat she was wearing when apprehended contained newspaper clippings about the slayings.
An Omaha woman whose mother served on Clair's jury, said that her mother anguished over the verdict, but in the end was convinced that Clair could have escaped but didn't.
"I know that she was certain about her decision to find her guilty," said Connie Brust, who now lives in the Millard area. "She never had any regrets about that."
