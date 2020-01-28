A woman with blood streaming down her face jumped into the passenger seat of Lincoln police cruiser early Tuesday in southeast Lincoln.

The woman told the startled officer that she was fleeing from a boyfriend who had been assaulting her in his vehicle. The officer saw the vehicle leave the area only to return to the scene near 84th Street and Hazelwood Drive, just south of O Street. 

A 21-year-old Lincoln man got out of his vehicle and approached the cruiser, allegedly ignoring the officer's commands to halt. It appeared that the man was trying to reach the woman in the cruiser, police said. 

When the officer attempted to take the man into custody, he broke free and began running around the street. The man reportedly threw a glass bottle that missed the officer but hit the vehicle that the officer had pulled over earlier in a traffic stop.

Two more officers arrived, and the man started walking toward the officers "with his hands up in fists," police said. The officers then used their Tasers on him and were able to arrest the man on suspicion of domestic assault, strangulation, resisting arrest, failure to comply, vandalism and disturbing the peace. 

The woman was treated at a local hospital for her injuries. The man who was placed under arrest also was seen at a local hospital, which police said is protocol after a Taser deployment.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

