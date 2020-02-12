The teenage driver of an SUV that crashed last summer near Blair on a farm field road — a crash that killed another teen in the vehicle — has admitted to a charge of motor vehicle homicide.
Dylan Maguire, who was 14 at the time of the crash, appeared in court Tuesday. He will have a disposition hearing before Washington County Juvenile Court Judge Stephanie Hansen on April 10.
Prosecutors dismissed charges of second-degree assault and reckless driving, according to court documents.
In juvenile court, defendants admit or deny charges instead of pleading guilty, not guilty or no contest.
Dylan's mother, Makayla Maguire, 35, is charged with six counts of negligent child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing a child under age 16 to operate a vehicle. She pleaded not guilty to all charges. A trial has been set for Feb. 26.
The crash, which occurred northwest of Blair on a field road a half-mile west of the intersection of Washington County Roads 23 and 18, killed 14-year-old Heidy Martinez. It occurred before 10:25 a.m. on July 5, 2019.
Officials said the Chevrolet SUV was going south when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then entered a cornfield on the east side of the road and rolled.
Two males and four females, ages 13 and 14, were in the SUV, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson has said. Only one of the teens was wearing a seat belt, he said.
Of the five occupants who survived the crash, Robinson said, one was taken by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center, one was taken by rescue squad to the Nebraska Medical Center and three were taken to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. One of those three was later taken by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Dylan had a school permit that allows an unsupervised driver to travel between school and home. But Washington County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Beckman said Wednesday that the youths were out on a joy ride.
Heidy Martinez, who would have been a freshman at Blair High School, was a “dedicated” Otte Blair Middle School band member and “did extremely well academically,” Blair Community Schools Superintendent Randy Gilson has said.
“(It’s) just a terrible loss,” Gilson said last summer. “She was just so outgoing, friendly and always wore a smile on her face. She’s going to forever be missed.”
