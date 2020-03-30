LINCOLN — Police shut down a party Friday night because it violated Nebraska’s COVID-19 restrictions that limit gatherings to 10 people or less.
According to police, officers received a call around 11 p.m. about 20 people outside a house near 27th and P Streets. Residents told officers they were having a birthday party. Officers told the residents to stop the party and reminded them about the health orders that are in place.
For now, the limit on groups in Lancaster County is in effect until May 6. Other police departments have similarly been disbanding groups.
For the most part, people are being warned, although misdemeanor citations can be handed out.
Close
A man receives a nasal swab in his vehicle while receiving RPP testing at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker hands out a sheet of paper with instructions on how to self isolate during a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker transports a nasal swab at drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Biological material is taken to the RPP testing tent at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A nurse dressed in protective gear waits for her next patient at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Health care staff make their way to the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A walker makes their way past the outdoor testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care professional swabs a patient during a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A drive-thru testing clinic is set up outside of Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Nurses look out from the windows as testing continues at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker administers an RPP test at a drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker conducts a nasal swab at the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A security worker directs vehicles to parking spots at a drive-thru clinic that opened Tuesday at Bryan Health’s LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A man receives a nasal swab in his vehicle while receiving RPP testing at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker hands out a sheet of paper with instructions on how to self isolate during a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker transports a nasal swab at drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Biological material is taken to the RPP testing tent at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A nurse dressed in protective gear waits for her next patient at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Health care staff make their way to the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A walker makes their way past the outdoor testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care professional swabs a patient during a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A drive-thru testing clinic is set up outside of Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Nurses look out from the windows as testing continues at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker administers an RPP test at a drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker conducts a nasal swab at the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A security worker directs vehicles to parking spots at a drive-thru clinic that opened Tuesday at Bryan Health’s LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.