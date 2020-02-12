An Omaha-area businessman has been convicted of failing to pay to the government the taxes he withheld from employees' paychecks.

On Wednesday, David E. Doll, 60, of Bennington was sentenced by Senior U.S. Judge Richard G. Kopf to five years' probation and ordered to pay $279,609.77 in restitution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case involves two companies Doll operated and owned: Double D Excavating and Load Rite Excavating.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

In 2012 and 2013, Doll's businesses withheld federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes from employees' paychecks. Under federal law, companies are required to periodically forward those taxes to the federal government and complete the required tax forms. Doll's companies did neither, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Justice Department.

Karl Stiften, IRS criminal investigation special agent in charge, said failing to pay the government the taxes withheld and complete the required tax forms affects more than government income — it can affect employees' Medicare and Social Security benefits.

Doll could not be reached for comment.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started