A Bellevue woman told Omaha police that a man fired a gun at her vehicle during a road-rage incident Wednesday afternoon near Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 75.

Officers went to near 42nd and Grover Streets about 5:20 p.m. to investigate a report of an assault. The 35-year-old woman, who was traveling with her 15-year-old daughter, said she was in the far right lane at the point where Highway 75 and the I-80 west ramp meet just before the 42nd Street exit.

An "older style" black pickup truck with orange stripes on the tailgate was in front of her vehicle, and it pulled over to the shoulder of the road. As they approached the truck, the woman said, the pickup driver held a handgun out of the driver's-side window, pointed it at their windshield and then fired one shot into the ground on the highway. The pickup then continued to head west. 

The woman said the man was in his 20s or 30s and was wearing a baseball cap backwards with sunglasses on it. She gave officers what she thought was the pickup's license plate number. She noted that two other people were in the pickup, but she couldn't offer a good description of them.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

