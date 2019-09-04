Bellevue toll bridge closed 9/4

The Bellevue toll bridge was closed Wednesday morning after an Iowa State Patrol traffic stop led to a standoff, which ended peacefully about 10 hours later.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Bellevue bridge was closed for 10 hours Wednesday while authorities negotiated with an armed felon in a traffic stop-turned-standoff.

The incident began about 5:30 a.m., when the Iowa State Patrol, acting on a tip, pulled the man over as he drove east in Iowa, said Iowa State Patrol Trooper Alex Dinkla. The stop did not occur on the bridge. Authorities were seeking the 45-year-old man on Michigan warrants on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a weapon and domestic assault. 

When the man pulled his car over, an adult male passenger bailed out safely, Dinkla said. The driver put a gun to his own head, and that led to the standoff. Authorities called in a negotiator, and throughout the morning and early afternoon, the patrol was aided by the Omaha and Bellevue Police Departments and the Sarpy, Mills and Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Offices. 

The standoff ended peacefully when the man set his gun down in his car and exited the vehicle, Dinkla said.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

