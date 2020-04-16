A Bellevue man who fired a shot at another man in his apartment in August was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Tyler M. Botos, 23, was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison in Sarpy County District Court. He must serve at least 5 years and would be released after 7½ years, with credit for about six months in jail.

He had pleaded guilty to use of a weapon to commit a felony in a plea deal that dropped five other felony charges. 

Tyler M. Botos

Tyler M. Botos
Olivia R. Ashley

Olivia R. Ashley

Botos and Olivia R. Ashley were at their Bellevue apartment at 1811 Lloyd St. on Aug. 14 when an altercation with another man occurred, authorities said. Botos and the man were fighting when Botos pulled out a handgun and shot at the man.

The bullet missed the man and hit a vehicle in the parking lot.

Ashley got rid of the gun, police said. She pleaded guilty in February to an amended charge of attempt of a felony, a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to a year in prison.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in May.  

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email