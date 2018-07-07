A man who led authorities on a chase in Bellevue and in Fremont County, Iowa, has pleaded guilty to several felonies in the case in Iowa.
William Stanfill, 28, of Bellevue has pleaded guilty to two charges of assault, being a habitual offender, being a felon in possession of a weapon, attempting to elude authorities while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, and criminal mischief, according to the Fremont County Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison with a six-year mandatory minimum.
Authorities said the pursuit had its origins in a road rage shooting April 24 in Bellevue. When police located the car involved, a Chevrolet Malibu, the driver sped away and fired at police, who eventually broke off a pursuit.
Later, the driver fired gunshots at authorities on Main Street in Tabor, Iowa, after passing a patrol car, Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope has said.
The pursuit — now involving Tabor police, Fremont County deputies and at least one Iowa State Patrol trooper — moved into Hamburg in extreme southwest Iowa.
Aistrope said four or five shots were fired from the Malibu at Iowa authorities. At one point, the fleeing car was traveling at 125 mph.
The Malibu crashed into the Nishnabotna River near the Iowa-Missouri border, police said. Stanfill and a woman with him were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and then booked into jail after they were released.
Stanfill also faces charges in Sarpy County stemming from the case.
The woman, Jacqueline R. Streich, 38, is scheduled for trial Oct. 10. She faces two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of assault.
