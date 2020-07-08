A Bellevue man who told authorities that he killed his wife was sentenced Wednesday to up to 62 years in prison.

Brandon S. Norton, 40, said he killed his wife, 32-year-old Jennifer Norton, on June 4, 2018, after they argued about divorcing.

He was sentenced Wednesday in Sarpy County District Court to 40 to 60 on a second-degree murder charge. He also was sentenced to an additional 18 to 24 months for improper disposal of a body.

Under Nebraska's sentencing guidelines, which generally cut sentences in half, he could get out of prison in 20 years and nine months. He also would get credit for the time he already has served in jail.

Norton told officials that the couple’s argument heated up when he found explicit texts and photos between his wife and another man on her cellphone.

Norton told police that he went up behind his wife and put his arm around her neck in a chokehold. They both fell to the floor and he continued to squeeze until she stopped breathing, Bellevue Police Detective Jason Cvitanov said in a preliminary court hearing.

Norton then gathered the couple’s five children from their home and took them to his parents’ house. He then returned home, put his wife’s body in their Lincoln Navigator and eventually dropped her body into the Missouri River from the U.S. Highway 34 bridge.

The next day, Norton went to the Sarpy County Jail and told authorities that he had killed his wife and dropped her body in the river. Boaters found Jennifer Norton’s body in the river near Plattsmouth a few days later.

