A convicted sex offender from Bellevue was sentenced Monday to 40 to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
Nicholas Avery, 35, was sentenced by Sarpy County District Judge Nathan Cox. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two other counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Avery must serve at least 15 years of the sentence. Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Ben Perlman said he expected Avery to serve at least 27½ years before he will be eligible for parole.
Cox ordered Avery to undergo a psychosexual evaluation as part of a presentence investigation.
Prosecutors said in June, Avery enticed a 13-year-old girl from another state to visit his Bellevue home, where he raped her. Police said Avery was talking with the girl on one social media website, then continued to communicate by other means.
Avery ordered a driver from a service to pick her up and drive her to Bellevue, police said. She arrived June 5. The girl's parents reported her missing the same day.
Bellevue authorities were alerted by law enforcement officials from the girl's home state that they suspected she was at Avery's Bellevue home. Police said the girl had sent a message to a friend saying she had been abducted.
In a 2017 case, Avery was convicted of child enticement by electronic communication device and was sentenced to three years of probation. He was placed on Nebraska's sex offender registry for 25 years.
