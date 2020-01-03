A Bellevue man who strangled his wife to death and then dropped her body in the Missouri River has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Brandon Norton, 39, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and improper disposal of a body. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

He originally was charged with second-degree murder, but then investigators uncovered more information for prosecutors to seek a first-degree murder charge, which was granted by a judge. Norton's trial was scheduled to begin next week. 

Norton told authorities that he killed his wife, Jennifer Norton, 32, on June 4, 2018, after an argument about divorce. He had found explicit texts and photos between his wife and another man on her phone. 

Norton put his arm around her neck in a chokehold, he told police, and he continued to apply pressure until she stopped breathing. Then he took their five children to his parents' house, returned home to load his wife's body in their Lincoln Navigator and dumped her body in the Missouri River from U.S. Highway 34 bridge. 

Norton went to the Sarpy County Jail on June 5, 2018 and told officials he killed his wife. Boaters near Plattsmouth found Jennifer Norton's body three days later. 

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription