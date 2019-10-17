A Bellevue man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, strangulation and second-degree domestic assault.

Dakota B. Oehm, 26, was booked into the Sarpy County Jail after being arrested in his residence at 910 W. 31st Ave., by Bellevue police officers and members of the Sarpy County SWAT team.

An investigation began in April after a female juvenile went to police. 

Police and SWAT team members entered Oehm's residence at approximately 6 a.m. Officers served a search warrant and took Oehm into custody. 

Oehm is awaiting a bail hearing. The investigation is ongoing, according to a Bellevue Police Department spokesman. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

