A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of moving or concealing the body of a man found in a Bellevue park.
Eric J. Palmquist also was arrested on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Sarpy County Jail about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and is awaiting a bail hearing.
Bellevue police had been looking for Palmquist in connection with the death of Matthew A. Brenden, 19. Brenden was found dead Sunday morning in Faulkland Park, 8700 S. 48th St.
Police broadcast a notice early Tuesday saying they were looking for a 21-year-old male who may be driving a gold Ford Taurus and who was wanted in connection with a death investigation in Sarpy County. The license plate number on the car matched that of a gold 2006 Taurus SEL owned by Palmquist.
“Detectives do not believe Matthew died of natural causes,” police said in a statement Monday night. Lt. Andy Jashinske, a Bellevue Police Department spokesman, said Tuesday that Brenden's death had not yet been ruled a homicide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.