A Bellevue day care worker has been arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse in connection with an injury to a 2-year-old child. 

A mother went to police Oct. 9 and said her child had been injured that day while at It's a Kidz World Daycare, 810 Fort Crook Road. During the investigation, officers found information leading to the Tuesday arrest of a 27-year-old woman who worked at the day care.

The woman was booked into the Sarpy County Jail pending a bail hearing. An employee who answered the phone Wednesday at the day care said the worker was "terminated immediately" and the owner is "following all mandated protocols." 

