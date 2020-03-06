The number of bank robberies in Omaha has dropped almost 80% since 2014 thanks to increased partnerships between law enforcement and businesses, officials said.
In 2014, people either robbed or tried to rob Omaha banks 38 times — the highest number of the past decade.
Since then, robberies have decreased almost every year to a low of eight in 2019, the lowest number in six years.
Total robberies, which include robberies or attempted robberies of people and of banks, businesses and homes, also have trended downward in the last decade from a high of 815 in 2012.
In 2019, Omaha recorded 519 total robberies. In 2018, the number was 456.
Omaha Police Capt. Steve Cerveny credits the decline to the strong cooperative relationships among his robbery unit detectives, other Omaha police units, the community and other law enforcement agencies.
Robbery unit detectives keep track of repeat robbers and share intelligence among area police departments.
The Omaha Police Department’s crime analysis unit can help pinpoint trends, spikes or times of day when robbers are most likely to strike.
Detectives also meet with local banks and businesses to review their security measures and, if needed, recommend beefing up surveillance.
If employees think that someone is casing a bank, they will contact a detective and send license plate numbers or surveillance video to a robbery unit officer. Detectives then will try to identify the person and contact him or her for a follow-up, Cerveny said.
“Detectives have really focused on preventative measures regarding bank robberies,” he said. “It’s helped deter a lot of these bank robberies.”
State and federal partners have helped. Omaha police, the Nebraska State Patrol and the FBI formed a violent crimes task force in 2018, which among other goals, worked to decrease bank robberies.
In addition, the Nebraska Bankers Association met with law enforcement in 2017 to try to combat robberies.
As a result, banks implemented security measures such as additional and higher-quality surveillance cameras and locked vestibules to control customers’ entry, said Richard Baier, president and CEO of the association.
He mentioned a recent attempt by a would-be robber who banged on the locked lobby door of a Lincoln bank in an effort to get in. Deterred, that robber left the bank and went to rob another business, Baier said.
Convenience stores are usually robbed more than banks because they’re open longer — sometimes 24 hours —and normally have less security than a bank would, Cerveny said.
“If it’s the middle of the night, you have one clerk and a lot fewer eyewitnesses,” he said. “It’s just lot more convenience and an easier target.”
Still, the number of convenience store robberies has also been dropping.
The bankers association and Omaha Crime Stoppers recently paid a $20,000 reward to an anonymous tipster who gave information that led to an arrest of a 23-year-old woman. She has been charged in connection with the Nov. 19 robbery of the U.S. Bank at 3910 N. 132nd St. and an attempted robbery at Premier Bank at 4318 Dodge St. on Dec. 3.
Crime Stoppers rewards for bank robbery tips are $20,000 statewide, Baier said, thanks to bankers association members funding the payout.
Baier said the organization is grateful for the partnership with Crime Stoppers and law enforcement to raise awareness of bank robbery prevention and deter criminals. Bank robberies in Lincoln and across Nebraska have also trended down, he said.
“I think we’re really pleased with the results,” he said.
