WILBER, Neb. — As expected, Bailey Boswell waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in connection with the slaying of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.
Left unanswered was whether Boswell, 24, will face the possibility of the death penalty like her boyfriend and co-defendant, 51-year-old Aubrey Trail.
Boswell and Trail, who were living in an apartment in this southeast Nebraska farm town, are charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of a body in connection with the death of Loofe.
Loofe, 24, disappeared in November after arranging a date over the Internet with Boswell. Her body was found three weeks later in several black plastic bags scattered in a rural area about an hour’s drive west of Wilber.
Prosecutors have notified Trail that they are seeking the death penalty in his case.
They will have to reveal their intentions about Boswell prior to an Aug. 6 hearing in Saline County District Court.
Trail, in phone calls to members of the news media, has claimed that he alone was responsible for Loofe’s death.
He maintained that Boswell was not in the room when Loofe died of accidental suffocation.
