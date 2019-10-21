A Bellevue man charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of strangulation of a girl was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday.
Dakota B. Oehm, 26, was booked into the Sarpy County Jail on Thursday after being arrested at his home on 31st Avenue by Bellevue police officers and members of the Sarpy County SWAT team. He also is charged with second-degree domestic assault.
In all the incidents, the female is described as being at least 12 years old but younger than than 16. If convicted of first-degree sexual assault, Oehm faces up to 50 years in prison on each count.
According to court documents, the first sexual assault occurred March 3, 2014 at Oehm's residence when he was 21. The second sexual assault is said to have occurred between March 3, 2014 and May 4, 2015 at the same location.
An investigation began in April after the girl went to police. Police and SWAT team members entered Oehm’s residence about 6 a.m. and took him into custody.
A preliminary hearing to judge whether enough evidence exists for trial in Sarpy County District Court will be held next month.
