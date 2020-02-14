The Seward County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who fled a traffic stop in Seward County and was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 80.
Michael L. Shadbolt, 26, of Peoria, Illinois, was headed east on I-80 near Milford about 3:15 p.m. Thursday when a Seward County sheriff’s deputy pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop.
In a search of the vehicle, the deputy found “a large number of narcotics,” according to a press release.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Shadbolt, who was the only person in the vehicle, ran into the eastbound lanes of traffic, the Sheriff’s Office said.
He was struck by a westbound vehicle and taken to Seward Memorial Hospital , where he was pronounced dead.
No one else was injured.
Following state law, a grand jury will be convened to review the death, which is considered an in-custody death.
The Sheriff’s Office has asked the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This doesn't make any sense at all. The man ran into the eastbound lane and was hit by a westbound vehicle. How does that work?
What about the driver of car that struck the perp? How is he/she doing? Did hitting the perp total the car? And people wonder why the OWH is losing business
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.