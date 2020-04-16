...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES.
TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AVERAGING 3 TO 7 INCHES, WITH LOCAL
AMOUNTS UP TO 9 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...VISIBILITY COULD BE REDUCED TO ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES
THROUGH EARLY MORNING. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Authorities identify man fatally shot by law enforcement in Blair
Authorities have identified Leslie Flynn as the man who was fatally shot Wednesday night in Blair during an armed confrontation with police and Washington County sheriff's deputies.
Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Adams Street shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance, said Capt. Aaron Barrow of the Blair Police Department. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Officers entered the residence and were confronted by the 39-year-old, who was armed with a rifle, Barrow said. During the confrontation, Flynn was shot.
He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair and later died. No officers were injured.
The Police Department requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the shooting. Three officers have been placed on administrated leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Nebraska law requires a grand jury to investigate any in-custody death.
