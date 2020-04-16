Authorities have identified Leslie Flynn as the man who was fatally shot Wednesday night in Blair during an armed confrontation with police and Washington County sheriff's deputies.

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Adams Street shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance, said Capt. Aaron Barrow of the Blair Police Department. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Officers entered the residence and were confronted by the 39-year-old, who was armed with a rifle, Barrow said. During the confrontation, Flynn was shot.

He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair and later died. No officers were injured. 

The Police Department requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the shooting. Three officers have been placed on administrated leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury to investigate any in-custody death.

