A man who authorities say was under the influence of a controlled substance was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in February southeast of Lincoln.
Jeffrey Woutzke, 34, of Auburn, Nebraska, was arrested by the Metro Fugitive Task Force and taken to the Lancaster County Jail, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Feb. 15, officials said, sheriff's deputies were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash north of Pella Road on Nebraska Highway 43. Investigators determined that two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on.
Woutzke, the driver of a southbound 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was found to have been driving in the northbound lane when his vehicle collided with a northbound 2013 Ford Focus driven by Morgan Rodgers, 20, of Lincoln. Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene. Woutzke was taken to Bryan Health's west campus for treatment of his injuries.
At the time of the collision, officials said, Woutzke was under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers who had obtained a search warrant found 3.6 grams of a controlled substance in Woutzke's vehicle, officials said.
An arrest warrant later was issued for Woutzke charging him with felony motor vehicle homicide and possession of a controlled substance.
