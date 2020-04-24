A man who authorities say was under the influence of a controlled substance was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in February southeast of Lincoln.

Jeffrey Woutzke, 34, of Auburn, Nebraska, was arrested by the Metro Fugitive Task Force and taken to the Lancaster County Jail, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Feb. 15, officials said, sheriff's deputies were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash north of Pella Road on Nebraska Highway 43. Investigators determined that two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on.

Woutzke, the driver of a southbound 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was found to have been driving in the northbound lane when his vehicle collided with a northbound 2013 Ford Focus driven by Morgan Rodgers, 20, of Lincoln. Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene. Woutzke was taken to Bryan Health's west campus for treatment of his injuries.

At the time of the collision, officials said, Woutzke was under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers who had obtained a search warrant found 3.6 grams of a controlled substance in Woutzke's vehicle, officials said.

An arrest warrant later was issued for Woutzke charging him with felony motor vehicle homicide and possession of a controlled substance.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email