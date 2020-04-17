Aubrey Trail (copy) (copy)

Aubrey Trail in court on July 11, the day after he was convicted of first-degree murder.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The hearing that will determine whether convicted murderer Aubrey Trail is sentenced to life in prison or death has been pushed from June to December.

Sydney Loofe

Sydney Loofe

The hearing is now scheduled to begin Dec. 15. Trail’s sentence will be decided by a panel of three judges.

Trail, 53, was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.

The murder trial of Trail’s girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, 26, is scheduled to begin Sept. 23 in Lexington, Nebraska.

Boswell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.

Loofe, 24, arranged a date with Boswell via Tinder, then disappeared. That sparked a massive search that finally uncovered her remains, which were wrapped in plastic bags and scattered along gravel roads in central Nebraska’s Clay County.

