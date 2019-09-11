cm-TrailFilersr005

Aubrey Trail, shown testifying in his murder trial in July, is seeking a retrial. His defense attorney argues that Trail's outburst in court, in which he slashed his own neck, prejudiced the jury against him, denying his right to a fair trial.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

WILBER, Neb. — When Aubrey Trail slashed his neck during his June murder trial, it wasn’t a serious suicide attempt but was done “for the ratings” and to cause a mistrial, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Michael Guinan of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said the outburst in front of a shocked courtroom was no reason for a new trial for Trail, because there is no proof it prejudiced jurors against him.

Jurors found Trail guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe. Just before the start of his trial, he pleaded guilty to improper disposal of human remains in the case.

Sydney Loofe (copy)

Sydney Loofe

Trail’s defense attorney Ben Murray has asked for a new trial, arguing that his slashing of his neck — which required about 90 stitches to close — and his shout of “I curse you all” prejudiced jurors against him, denying his right to a fair trial.

Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson took his motion for a retrial under advisement after a short court hearing on Wednesday.

Trail was present in court Wednesday, sitting in a wheelchair while shackled at the waist and ankles. He appeared to smirk as Guinan made his arguments.

Trail was visibly thinner — Murray said he’s lost 40 pounds, but rejected the idea that Trail was on a “hunger strike.”

He did say that Trail was “upset” with his treatment at a state prison hospital ward in Lincoln because he gets no television and doesn’t have access to a phone.

“He gets a (hospital) gown and one book,” Murray said.

Trail is being held at the state Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, which has a hospital unit. He has suffered two heart attacks and a stroke since being arrested along with his girlfriend Bailey Boswell. 

Boswell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in Loofe's death. Her trial is scheduled to begin in March in Dawson County District Court in Lexington. 

