The attorney for former Husker football player Katerian LeGrone has filed a motion to dismiss the sexual assault case against her client, arguing that the woman never physically or verbally resisted.

Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson heard arguments in the case Tuesday and will make a ruling later.

LeGrone, 20, and former Husker football player Andre Hunt, 20, have been charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Authorities have said that the men raped a 19-year-old woman at their Lincoln apartment on Aug. 25.

They were suspended from the Husker football team on Aug. 26 and expelled from the university in April.

Their attorneys have said the encounter was consensual, which is what LeGrone and Hunt told Lincoln police when interviewed.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Hunt had communicated over social media with the woman, who went to the players’ apartment and “immediately” to Hunt’s bedroom, police said. Hunt began to have sex with her, she told authorities, and then LeGrone entered the room and had sex with her. The woman said they put blankets on her head and held her head down when the men switched positions.

According to an affidavit, the woman “said she did not verbally or physically resist Hunt and LeGrone out of fear of what they could do to her if she said something or if she began to cry.”

Mallory Hughes, LeGrone’s attorney, argued that the men did not threaten the woman. Lincoln Police Sgt. David Lopez testified at a preliminary hearing that the woman never communicated that she felt pressured with LeGrone.

“You have to make your nonconsent known,” Hughes said. “You can’t have someone guess on what’s going on in the mind of someone they’re having sex with.”

Hughes said the woman decided after the fact that she did not like what happened.

Nebraska law states that “without consent” means that a person felt forced to submit to an assault because of force, threat or coercion and that the person does not need to verbally or physically resist when it would be “useless or futile to do so.”

Hughes argued in her 12-page motion that the woman was not “too scared, uncomfortable or threatened” to ask Hunt for a condom and that just because Hunt and LeGrone are black and football players, that doesn’t mean they are threatening.

“Knowing that two separate men were having sex with her without any force or restraint, without threats, without weapons, the Accuser engaged in such sex without an iota of physical or verbal resistance,” Hughes wrote in the motion. “She shows she was not scared or threatened to verbalize her wishes because she asked for a condom — which was useful (not “useless”) because the co-Defendant immediately retrieved one upon request.”

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Christopher Reid could not be reached for comment.

Hunt’s next hearing is scheduled for July 30.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email