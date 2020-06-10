Their attorneys have said the encounter was consensual, which is what LeGrone and Hunt told Lincoln police when interviewed.
Hunt had communicated over social media with the woman, who went to the players' apartment and "immediately" to Hunt's bedroom, police said. Hunt began to have sex with her, she told authorities, and then LeGrone entered the room and had sex with her. The woman said they put blankets on her head and held her head down when the men switched positions.
According to an affidavit, the woman "said she did not verbally or physically resist Hunt and LeGrone out of fear of what they could do to her if she said something or if she began to cry."
Mallory Hughes, LeGrone's attorney, argued that the men did not threaten the woman. Lincoln Police Sgt. David Lopez testified at a preliminary hearing that the woman never communicated that she felt pressured with LeGrone.
"You have to make your non-consent known," Hughes said. "You can't have someone guess on what's going on in the mind of someone they're having sex with."
Hughes said the woman decided after the fact that she did not like what happened.
Nebraska law states that "without consent" means that a person felt forced to submit to an assault because of force, threat or coercion and that the person does not need to verbally or physically resist when it would be "useless or futile to do so."
Hughes argued in her 12-page motion that the woman was not "too scared, uncomfortable or threatened" to ask Hunt for a condom and that just because Hunt and LeGrone are black and football players, that doesn't mean they are threatening.
"Knowing that two separate men were having sex with her without any force or restraint, without threats, without weapons, the Accuser engaged in such sex without an iota of physical or verbal resistance," Hughes wrote in the motion. "She shows she was not scared or threatened to verbalize her wishes because she asked for a condom — which was useful (not "useless") because the co-Defendant immediately retrieved one upon request."
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Christopher Reid could not be reached for comment.
Hunt's next hearing is scheduled for July 30.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Authorities were able to arrest a man in connection with the December 2000 slaying of his neighbor thanks to advancements in DNA testing. Read more
A former Nebraska defensive back was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to five years' probation after pleading no contest to resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Read more
SARPY COUNTY JAIL
Dustin Moheng was fatally shot after a night involving arguments, drug use, a firearm transaction and a search on Snapchat for Moheng’s whereabouts. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped in early 2019, taken to a hotel and forced to pose for nude photos that would be used as sex advertisements. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Marine from Nebraska who tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base last May with firearms and ammunition in his truck was sentenced to three years in a military prison. Read more
INSTAGRAM
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
STEVEN ELONICH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.