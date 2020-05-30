A 75-year-old Atkinson man indicted in connection with an O’Neill man’s conspiracy to profit off the labor of migrant farmworkers in the country illegally got a vindication of sorts Friday.
“I obviously would not even ask for an hour or a minute of incarceration time,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said at John Good’s sentencing by video on a misdemeanor.
Woods said she initially only knew Good by the wiretaps in the case and didn’t know how much he knew about Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado’s scheme. An interview with Good during the investigation wasn’t possible, given the secrecy of the phone recordings, she said.
But Woods said after learning more at his trial in November, which ended in a mistrial, that she changed her mind.
“I came to conclude that he was acting truly from humanitarian motives,” she said.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said not only are prosecutors allowed to change their minds, “they are encouraged to do so when the evidence points another way.”
“All of us should point toward justice,” he said.
Rather than retry Good on the conspiracy to harbor people in the country illegally, they reached a plea agreement.
Good, an Atkinson car salesman who owned La Herradura, a Mexican restaurant in O’Neill, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Sanchez-Delgado to illegally employ undocumented workers, specifically, Magdalena Castro-Benitez, Sanchez-Delgado’s wife, at the restaurant.
His attorney, Dave Domina, said that in May 2018, Good became aware of Castro-Benitez’s illegal status and was “passive about his reaction to that.” But Good had effectively been on pretrial circumstances for two years and there was “nothing to indicate a need for it to continue.”
Gerrard said what should be noted for the sentencing calculus was that the Holt County attorney had done a good portion of Sanchez-Delgado’s legal work not related to the case; the O’Neill mayor recommended approval of La Herradura’s liquor license; and it was a place local judges, business people and O’Neill residents all frequented.
The secret that was exposed, he said, was Sanchez-Delgado’s scheme to make millions off the labor of migrant workers.
“You had no knowledge and zero to do with that particular scheme,” the judge told Good.
Gerrard said probation is designed for people in need of rehabilitation and, at 75, Good had absolutely no criminal history, not even a speeding ticket, and he is a veteran and business owner.
He fined him $500.
The August 2018 raid of the plant and other businesses in the O’Neill area was one of the largest ever by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
