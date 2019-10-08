A reported shooting at a Lincoln Chick-fil-A left at least one person injured Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The extent of injuries and the number of people shot was not immediately available, said Capt. Ryan Dale.

It was unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the restaurant.

Police officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. to the fast food restaurant at SouthPointe Pavilions near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

SouthPointe Pavilions is a popular outdoor shopping center in south Lincoln.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

