Protest Sunday

Protesters and law enforcement officers face off on 13th Street in downtown Omaha as the 8 p.m. Sunday curfew neared.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

At least 90 people were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of failing to disperse or breaking the citywide curfew, Omaha police records show.

Those arrested ranged in age from 18 to 46 years old.

Other charges listed in a compilation of arrests included obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, although it was unclear exactly which arrests were connected to the weekend's protests.

Saturday's protest began at 72nd and Dodge Streets, but some people later headed to the Old Market, breaking windows of businesses and offices. The unrest culminated in the killing of Omaha native James Scurlock, who was fatally shot outside the Hive bar near 12th and Harney Streets. 

About 1,000 people first gathered for a peaceful rally in the early evening Sunday at Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center, where a police presence was barely noticeable. Scurlock's father, public officials and North Omaha leaders spoke, imploring people not to commit violence in Scurlock's name. Then, a protest in the Old Market began near the bar where 22-year-old Scurlock was shot

Omaha police officers announced several warnings for protesters to leave and abide by Mayor Jean Stothert's 8 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew, enacted as part of a 72-hour state of emergency declaration. The officers, many holding batons and wearing riot gear, used tear gas, pepper balls and flash canisters in attempts to move and disperse the crowd. 

At least a dozen people were booked in the early morning hours of Sunday, following Saturday's protest, while the majority were booked starting about 8:40 p.m. Sunday. 

Third night of protest in Omaha amid a new curfew

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings.

