Protest Monday

A group marches down 13th Street on Monday in Omaha.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

At least 80 people were arrested Monday night in connection with the fourth day of protests in Omaha. 

The people, most of whom were younger than 30 years old, were arrested on suspicion of breaking Mayor Jean Stothert's 8 p.m. curfew, failure to disperse, unlawful assembly or a combination of the misdemeanor charges. 

Hundreds gathered in the Old Market Monday night, the fourth straight night of protests against the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

The protesters also advocated for justice for Omahan James Scurlock, who was shot to death Saturday night in downtown Omaha. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Monday afternoon that he would not be filing charges against the downtown bar owner, Jake Gardner, who shot Scurlock as the two scuffled on the ground. 

According to Omaha police jail booking records, about 120 people were arrested Sunday night into early Monday on suspicion of breaking curfew or failing to disperse. 

Overnight, arrests connected to curfew violations began just after 8:50 p.m. Monday and continued until almost 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Omaha police also said two people were arrested on suspicion of firearms violations. Officers confiscated two handguns. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email