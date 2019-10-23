Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old Bellevue man.
Matthew A. Brenden was found dead in Faulkland Park, 8700 S. 48th St., on Sunday morning. Bellevue Police Capt. Tim Melvin said Wednesday that Brenden's death has not been ruled a homicide. An autopsy found that Brenden died from a single gunshot wound to the head, Melvin said.
"Circumstances leading up to (Brenden's) death are still under investigation," he said.
Police arrested Eric J. Palmquist, 21, Nolan B. Carpenter, 18, Emily L. Groff, 18, and Alyssa M. Edmisten, 18. They were booked into the Sarpy County Jail on Tuesday and are awaiting bail hearings.
Investigators determined that Brenden was at a home Sunday morning near 46th and Virginia Streets when he was shot. His body then was taken to Faulkland Park, police said.
Eric J. Palmquist was arrested on suspicion of concealing or removing a human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.
Carpenter was arrested on suspicion of concealing or removing a human body and tampering with evidence. Groff and Edmisten were arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP.
