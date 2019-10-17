An arrest warrant has been issued for a truck driver accused of causing a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last month that took the lives of three Nebraskans. 

The Buffalo County attorney issued the warrant Wednesday for Kenneth E. Kratt, 34, of Madera, California. Kratt is charged in the warrant with three counts of manslaughter in connection with the deaths of Ryan Vanicek, 37, of Schuyler; Daniel Seelhoff, 50 of Lincoln; and Scott Gaylord, 54, of Lincoln. 

The warrant seeks Kratt's extradition to Nebraska. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted. 

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Sept. 20 near Gibbon at mile marker 284 on Interstate 80, about 13 miles east of the Kearney exit. Traffic had slowed as it was entering a construction zone on eastbound I-80, according to an affidavit filed by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Kratt, who was not injured, was driving a Peterbilt semitrailer truck. Crash investigators said the semi was going 75 to 78 mph in a construction zone that had a posted speed limit of 65 mph. Kratt failed to slow and rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Vanicek in which Seelhoff was a passenger. 

That collision led to several chain-reaction crashes that eventually involved seven vehicles. Gaylord was driving a Chevrolet Equinox that also was struck from behind by Kratt's vehicle, killing him. 

According to the affidavit, Kratt told investigators that the crash was his fault. 

"I caused it, I hit them," Kratt told two troopers. 

Three other people were injured in the crash, the patrol said, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

I-80 was closed to eastbound traffic for about seven hours; westbound lanes were closed for about an hour. 

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription