Omaha police have arrested a 59-year-old man in the Sunday shooting death of Charles Rockwood.

Rickey Bradberry has been booked into Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession.

Rockwood, 47, was found dead early Sunday morning in an alleyway outside a South Omaha home near 24th Street and Poppleton Avenue. 

Rockwood was a resident of Treynor, Iowa.

Nancy Gaarder

