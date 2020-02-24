Omaha police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 74-year-old man Sunday night.

About 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 2233 N. 20th St. on a report of an assault and found James Moore severely injured.

Moore was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.

Anthony Donald was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, second-degree assault and three counts of use of a weapon. 

Nancy Gaarder

