A person has been arrested in what fire officials say was an arson fire Friday at a central Omaha duplex.
Batallion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said a resident escaped the fire without injuries.
The fire at 822 S. 50th St. was reported about 5:30 p.m. Friday, and firefighters saw smoke as they approached. The blaze started in the basement, Fitzpatrick said.
The American Red Cross was called to help the resident who was displaced.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.