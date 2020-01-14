Omaha police have made an arrest in the nearly 20-year-old unsolved slaying of Omahan Todd Schumacher.
Schumacher was found dead of gunshot wounds at his home at 2907 W St. on Dec. 5, 2000.
On Tuesday, the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested Christopher Martin, 51, on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Schumacher's home had been burglarized, and Martin was his neighbor at the time.
Police had reopened the case at the request of Schumacher's daughter.
Alyssa Schumacher issued a statement on the arrest of Martin: "After all these years, my dad will finally be able to rest in peace and our family will be able to rest a little better at night."
