The life sentence given to an Arizona man convicted in Omaha of distributing methamphetamine has been upheld by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Jorge Alberto Sainz Navarrete was sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth after a June 2018 jury trial.
The appeals court found that the evidence was sufficient to support the conviction, affirming the district court's determination that Navarrete was responsible for distributing at least 48 pounds of meth and laundering more than $125,000 in drug proceeds during the course of the conspiracy.
At trial it was shown that Navarrete, who officials say has direct ties to a Mexican drug cartel, began delivering meth to the Omaha area using cars with false compartments. Drug Enforcement Administration agents used confidential informants, undercover agents and a federal wiretap to bring down the organization. As a result of the investigation, 11 people, many of whom testified against Navarrete at trial, were indicted.
