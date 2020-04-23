Arbitrators reviewing the performance of four Omaha police officers involved in the death of an American Indian man in 2017 have upheld the termination of one officer and reduced the penalties that were imposed on the other three.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer had fired Officers Scotty Payne, Ryan McClarty, Jennifer Strudl and Makyla Mead for the way they handled Zachary BearHeels on June 5, 2017.
Police were called to the Bucky's convenience store near 60th and Center Streets because Bearheels, 29, was refusing to leave.
After a struggle involving officers, including Strudl and Mead, Payne shocked BearHeels a dozen times with a Taser — some of the shocks coming while BearHeels was handcuffed and sitting limply against the rear tire of an Omaha police cruiser. McClarty punched Bearheels repeatedly after BearHeels ripped his hand free from a handcuff.
All four officers appealed their terminations.
An arbitration hearing occurred over eight days in October 2019 before a panel of three arbitrators. The decision was released Wednesday to the Omaha Police Department and the Omaha Police Officers’ Association, which is the police union.
The arbitrators upheld Payne's termination. McClarty's termination was reduced to a 20-day suspension with a one-year "last chance agreement." Any finding of a violation of the use-of-force policy within that year, the arbitrators said, will result in his termination. Strudl and Mead were reinstated with full pay. They were determined to have committed a minor policy violation.
The officers who will return to service will go through refresher training at the Omaha Police Training Academy before they return to regular duties, according to a joint statement from the department and the union.
"Though it is fair to say that both the Police Department and the Police Officers’ Association are each disappointed in some of the conclusions that were reached by the panel of arbitrators," the joint statement reads, "both parties are committed to accepting the decision and moving forward. Both parties support due process for our officers and the arbitration process."
In March 2019, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced that his office would not move forward with a misdemeanor assault trial against McClarty, whom he had charged with third-degree assault after cruiser-camera video showed McClarty punching BearHeels 13 times in 15 seconds.
Kleine said he made his decision after reviewing two national law enforcement experts’ conclusions that McClarty’s punching of BearHeels was justified because BearHeels had freed his hand from a handcuff. At that point, experts say, the handcuff could be considered a deadly weapon.
Kleine’s decision also was influenced by the fact that jurors had acquitted Payne of second-degree assault charges in December. Payne had shocked, or attempted to shock, BearHeels 12 times with a Taser.
Neither McClarty nor Payne was charged directly with BearHeels’ death.
A coroner determined that BearHeels died a “sudden death associated with excited delirium, physical struggle, physical restraint and use of a (Taser).”
