It was one of the strangest sights this century at the Douglas County Courthouse.

A killer testifying on behalf of the state, in the case in which he killed. You read that right: Clinton Barfield — the actual gunman, actual killer — got a deal to testify against his uncle, notorious Omaha gang leader Terry Barfield, in Clinton’s 2003 deadly shooting of Terrill “Guillotine” Williams.

That sweetheart deal, as the defense called it, led to Clinton Barfield being eligible for the parole he received earlier this year. Incidentally, Clinton Barfield’s case also likely influenced a hotly contested election. In 2006, voters ousted the deal-making prosecutor’s boss and elected current Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

barfield_clinton

Clinton Barfield
Terry Barfield mug

Terry Barfield

Then came this week. The surreal case of Clinton Barfield took another twist when, Omaha police say, he cut off his ankle monitor while on parole — parole that was a result of his cooperation against his uncle.

Wednesday, Omaha police put out a bulletin asking the public to be on the lookout for the 5-foot-7, 280-pound convicted killer. While not disclosing where he was last seen, they warned the public that “Barfield should be considered armed and dangerous … (with his) history of gun use.”

His history is far more layered than that.

On Sept. 6, 2003, Clinton (who went by the nickname “Lil Bar”) and his uncle Terry (who, at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, went by the name “Big Bar”) confronted Guillotine over drug sales at Southside Terrace near 28th and U Streets. Witnesses alleged that Big Bar handed a gun to Lil Bar and told him to “handle your business.”

Clinton said he shot Williams after his uncle told him to.

Hungry to get Big Bar behind bars, prosecutors struck a rare deal: They enlisted Clinton to testify against his uncle, though several witnesses had testified that they saw Clinton shoot Williams. That way, prosecutors could convict Big Bar — who had been convicted, sentenced and released in a 1993 murder of a gang rival — of first-degree murder under a law that holds accomplices accountable if someone dies during the commission of a felony.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

The case hit a crescendo when then-prosecutor Mark Rhodes — who had orchestrated the deal to have the shooter testify — pointed in Big Bar’s face during closing arguments and called him a “two-headed hydra, a tower of terror, a king of killers.” Rhodes also mocked Glenn Shapiro, Barfield’s defense attorney, for using a dictionary to give jurors a definition of the word “lie.” Defense attorneys, Rhodes said, “got it printed on their business cards.”

A jury took little more than an hour to convict Big Bar of first-degree murder. And he was sent to prison for life. But two years later — a few days before Rhodes’ boss, then-Douglas County Attorney Stu Dornan was up for election — the Nebraska Supreme Court overturned Big Bar’s conviction. The justices blasted Rhodes for “numerous … unacceptable remarks.”

The Tuesday after that conviction was overturned, Kleine, who made Rhodes’ courtroom behavior a central part of his campaign, narrowly defeated Dornan.

Then Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning’s office — faced with having to re-try Terry Barfield without his nephew’s testimony — gave Big Bar a deal that limited his sentence to just 10 years. Big Bar was released in 2015, but within months, attempted to sell a gun to a police informant. He is now in prison until at least 2030 on that weapons conviction.

His nephew is out of prison and, now, out of sight.

At his 2005 sentencing hearing, a judge told Clinton Barfield: “You’re a young man who made a big mistake.”

Authorities allege he’s now made two. Clinton Barfield was released on parole Feb. 25, about a year and a half after he first was eligible to be placed on parole. He would have had to be released from prison in September 2023 if he had not been put on parole.

Omaha police asked anyone with information about Clinton Barfield’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @CooperonCourts. Phone: 402-444-1275.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email