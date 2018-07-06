An anti-gang activist is accused by her husband of domestic violence.
Barbara Robinson, 46, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, second-degree assault and terroristic threats, all felonies.
The Douglas County Jail’s inmate roster listed her as behind bars Thursday night; it said she must post 10 percent of her $50,000 bail to get out.
According to the police report:
Robinson’s husband, Perry Robinson, 41, told officers that his wife attempted to shoot him with his 9 mm Ruger, but the pistol wasn’t loaded. Instead, his wife hit him on the head with it. She stole the weapon, he said.
The incident happened between noon and 1 p.m. at the Robinson home near 45th and Spaulding Streets. Perry Robinson reported it at 1:18 p.m.
Barbara Robinson could not be immediately located by police. She was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Wednesday morning, according to police records.
Robinson is one of the more visible leaders of anti-violence and anti-gang activities in Omaha, speaking at countless First Responders Prayer Walks for homicide victims and comforting the families of the dead.
In 2012, she was named to a city gun task force and has worked full time as program manager for Impact One Community Connection.
She got there after turning her life around. She once told The World-Herald that she joined a gang as a teen and broke another girl’s jaw during an initiation fight. She struggled with addiction and said she got clean after meeting Perry Robinson.
Her mother died of a drug overdose. Her brother James Moss was shot and killed in 2012. Her son Charles Trotter is serving a 90-year-sentence in the Nebraska State Penitentiary after being convicted of killing two rival gang members in 2015.

