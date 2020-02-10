WASHINGTON (AP) — Security guards at an Air Force base responsible for protecting strategic nuclear missiles in Nebraska and two other states are under investigation for alleged marijuana use, Air Force officials said Monday. They are part of the same security force whose members were caught using the hallucinogen LSD four years ago.

Officials declined to disclose the number under investigation, but they said Gen. Tim Ray, the top general in charge of Air Force nuclear weapons, flew to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to hold a “no-notice” meeting Monday to address the reported misbehavior by members of the 90th Security Forces Group.

Those under investigation have been removed from their duties until the probe is completed, the Air Force said. The group is responsible for security at F.E. Warren as well as for the network of nuclear-armed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missiles in underground launch silos in western Nebraska, southeastern Wyoming and northeastern Colorado.

These missiles fall under the operational control of U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

Marijuana may be consumed legally in some states, but not in any branch of the U.S. military.

