The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a racial incident that was reported last Friday by Oriental Trading Co. 

Officials said an employee at the company's La Vista office left a noose on the chair of a black colleague. 

In an emailed statement, Oriental Trading President and CEO, Steve Mendlik said, "We are saddened and angry that a member of our Oriental Trading family was recently targeted in a racial incident. We absolutely do not tolerate hate or racism in our company. After learning about this cowardly act, we immediately launched an internal investigation and filed a report with local law enforcement."

After an internal investigation, the individual responsible is no longer employed by Oriental Trading, Mendlik said.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident, Lt. Dan Golda said. 

The results of the investigation will be sent to the county attorney, who will decide charges, which could include charges of terroristic threats or a hate crime Golda said. 

