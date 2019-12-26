GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — If you’re going to park in a handicapped-accessible parking space illegally, make sure you don’t have methamphetamine inside your car.

Grand Island police were called to Walmart South on Monday about a vehicle parked in a handicapped-accessible stall, with no handicapped license plate or permit displayed.

Police contacted the vehicle's driver, who had an active Hall County bench warrant for his arrest.

The man was cited for the handicapped-parking violation and arrested on the warrant. Police searched the car and allegedly found a small amount of a crystal substance, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, the driver also was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

