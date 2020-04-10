LINCOLN — The ACLU of Nebraska took legal steps Friday to force the state to turn over its plan for protecting prison inmates from the novel coronavirus.

The civil rights organization, in an emergency motion filed in U.S. District Court, said that the Nebraska Department of Corrections has refused to provide its plan for prevention, management and treatment of COVID-19, and that it suspects that its plans are inadequate to protect inmates.

The motion filed Friday is an attempt to hold the state accountable, said David Fathi, director of the ACLU's National Prison Project and the lead attorney in the ACLU's pending federal lawsuit against the state.

“COVID-19 presents a grave threat to people in Nebraska’s prisons, where extreme overcrowding and chronic understaffing had already put the health and safety of everyone in these facilities at risk,” Fathi said. "From the information we have, we have good reason to believe both action and planning do not meet the urgency of this public health crisis.”

The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit in 2017, claiming that the state provides inadequate medical and mental health care that violates the constitutional rights of inmates. Friday's emergency motion is among a string of lawsuits filed nationally by the ACLU to protect prisoners from the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Friday morning, no inmates in Nebraska had tested positive for COVID-19, but a week ago, a staffer who works at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln tested positive. Advocates for inmates say it's only a matter of time before prisoners become infected, and they question whether the state has areas to isolated infected inmates in already overcrowded prisons. Prison staffers are also at risk, they say.

"The Department of Correctional Services needs to demonstrate that they are following the advice of public health officials and are fully prepared to prevent and manage an outbreak,” said Adam Sipple, ACLU of Nebraska legal director.

Nebraska's prisons have been overcrowded for years, with inmate populations exceeding the design capacity of the state's 10 prisons by up to 60%, or about 2,100 inmates, in recent months. Dozens of inmates sleep on the floor on plastic floor cots at the state's Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, which, at times, has held more than three times as many inmates as its 160-bed capacity.

State officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and typically do not comment on pending lawsuits.

At 2 p.m. Friday, Corrections Director Scott Frakes is scheduled to join Gov. Pete Ricketts at his daily briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus crisis in the state.

Besides the ACLU, others joining in Friday's legal motion were Nebraska Appleseed and the National Association of the Deaf.

