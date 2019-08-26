Giltner traffic stop, 8/22

Nebraska State Patrol troopers seized about 270 pounds of marijuana and several thousand THC vape cartridges last week during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

Nebraska State Patrol troopers seized about 270 pounds of marijuana and several thousand THC vape cartridges in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last week.

At about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a Dodge Ram pickup truck make an improper lane change near Giltner, the patrol said in a release. During the traffic stop, a patrol drug dog detected the presence of a controlled substance coming from the covered bed of the pickup.

The marijuana, more than 3,600 THC vape cartridges and two pounds of THC concentrate were found during a search.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

